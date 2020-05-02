Priyank Sharma And Benafsha Soonawalla's Dance And Music Compilation Is New Couple Goals

Benafsha Soonawalla recently uploaded an adorable video with her boyfriend Priyank Sharma. The video has been setting new “couple goals” standards as they can be seen collaborating in the best way possible. Benafsha Soonawalla can be heard singing a song to which Priyank Sharma is setting a spontaneous choreography in the background.

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonwalla’s adorable video

Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma have been surprising their fans with adorable content ever since they made their relationship public through social media. Benafsha Soonawalla recently shared a fun video where she could be seen singing the song Confirmation by Justin Bieber. In the background of the video posted, her boyfriend Priyank Sharma can be seen catching the beats of the song while he sets a choreography. He can be seen popping and locking to the catchy tune of the song. The couple can be seen comfortably settled at home as they make the unusual duet work. Priyank Sharma can be seen in all-black attire with a light coloured cap while Benafsha Soonawalla can be seen wearing a white T-shirt with minimum makeup. They can be seen getting a lot of love in the comments section of the post as the people find their video creative and well-made. Have a look at the dance video from Priyank Sharma’s Instagram here.

Benafsha Soonawalla breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Varun Sood

Benafsha Soonawalla recently took to Instagram to express what her side of the story was. She spoke about being cheated by Varun Sood for quite some time before entering the Bigg Boss house and meeting Priyank Sharma. She has also mentioned that the backlash that she has been getting is not justified in any way. Have a look at the statement released on Benafsha Soonawalla’s Instagram handle here.

Image courtesy: Benafsha Soonawalla Instagram

