Parth Samthaan Trolls Co-star Pooja Banerjee For Her Latest Post On Coronavirus

Everyone in the country is currently in self-quarantine to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Even Bollywood and the Indian television industry have stalled all filming, and big-name actors are practising social distancing just like everyone else. Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's actor, Pooja Banerjee, took to social media to spread awareness about Coronavirus and asked her fans to stay quarantined in their homes. However, the photo that Pooja Banerjee added in the post soon became a target for trolls. Even her fellow TV actor, Parth Samthaan, hilariously called her out for her irrelevant photo.

Parth Samthaan trolls Pooja Banerjee for her latest post about Coronavirus

Above is the post that was shared online by Pooja Banerjee. In the caption for the post, Pooja Banerjee advocates for self-quarantine and tells her fans to practice social distancing. She asks her fans to keep themselves safe, sanitized and positive.

Pooja Banerjee then adds that this pandemic will soon pass and that humanity can survive it if they work together. The actor then mentions that her TV show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will no longer be filming due to the current situation. However, Pooja Banerjee assures her fans that they will meet again soon once the threat of the virus is gone.

However, some netizens started to make fun of Pooja Banaerjee's post. While her caption was appreciated, many fans found her photo to be out of place and irrelevant to the topic of coronavirus. In the photo, the actor donned a red dress while standing below a tree. Even Pooja Banerjee's co-star in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan, took to her comments section to call her out for her unrelated photo. Parth Samthaan mentioned how Pooja was standing under a tree in a fancy red dress. Parth Samthaan then asked her if she was getting ready for self-quarantine or something else entirely.

