Bepanah Pyaar Written Update January 29: Is Raghbir And Pragati's Future In Jeopardy?

The January 29 episode starts with Harshit talking to Sahas on the phone who tells him that Pragati and Raghbir left during lunchtime. Kunti then proceeds to tell Harshit that if they start getting close, it will only ruin their plans. She adds that they cannot let it happen. In the fair, Pragati hides behind a stall to tease Raghbir, but he also partakes and shows up from behind and blows air in her hair. Just then they spot a potter. Taking his permission, they both start making the pot and get their hands all dirty. Raghbir gives her a pot in the end and they both find a water cooler to wash their hands.

Bepanah Pyaar Written Update - January 29

When they start walking together while holding hands, Pragati tells him that if they were not fated to meet, they might've have just missed each other in a crowd. Raghbir starts boasting about having an attractive personality and Pragati then reminds him that he was the one who chased her, so she is the attractive one. She also adds that it is not easy to impress her. Raghbir says he can do it and Pragati decides that they can roleplay it. While she will act as Sheena, Raghbir will act as Aman.

ALSO READ | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 29 | Maya Tricks Prachi With A Fake Suicide Attempt

Pragati is at a jewellery stall, while a man tries to flirt with her and says that he can buy it for her. Pragati tells him that she can buy it for herself. Just then Raghbir comes and says that she can buy anything and Raghbir is always ready to be sold and adds that she looks immensely beautiful. Pragati demands to hear something new. Raghbir still continues with typical cheesy dialogues. He then holds her waist and ask if this would help. Just then some young men come and Pragati lets them take him away leading them to believe that he harassed her. She then goes to save him and explains to them that he is her husband.

While Sahas reaches Noida, he reads a board about a carnival nearby and realises that Pragati likes carnivals a lot. Pragati starts crying while they walk together and Raghbir gets concerned. She then tells him that she is happy they are together but is scared that it won't last. Raghbir tells her that they will be the ones to decide if they will stay together or not. She spots a tarot card reader and insists that they go there.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For January 29, 2020 | Prithvi And Sherlyn Defeat Karan

When they enter, the reader says all of Pragati's problems are connected to Raghbir. He then explains to her that he is her husband and every couple has problems. The lady then tells him that Pragati would not have defied death if they were not fated to meet. She asks Pragati to pick any three cards from the stack in front of her. Reading them, she says that their love is intense but will be tested a lot. The reader adds that she sees love but the chances of them staying together are slim. Pragati gets upset and leaves. Raghbir gets mad at the lady for ruining their anniversary. She absentmindedly murmurs that they will have to make a lot of sacrifices for their love.

Sahas reaches the carnival and spots Raghbir's car. Raghbir offers to go to the movies at her favourite theatre. He tells her that he never wanted to go to the card reader and says that he will show where her name is on his hands and leaves. Pragati gets tensed and looks around for Raghbir and Sahas spots her.

ALSO READ | Bepanah Pyaar Written Updates: Raghbir And Pragati Finds Shefali Unconscious In A Room

ALSO READ | 'Bepanah Pyaar' January 28 Written Update: Raghbir And Pragati Celebrate Their Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.