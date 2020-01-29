Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 29 | Maya Tricks Prachi With A Fake Suicide Attempt

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is aired at 9 PM on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on January 29, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 29, 2020

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 23 | Both Rhea and Prachi defend Ranbir

The episode starts with Ranbir meeting Prachi in their office. The two have a cute argument with each other in the storeroom. Meanwhile, Rhea enters the office and finds out that Ranbir is with Prachi. She is further annoyed when she hears people talking about the bond between Ranbir and Prachi. Ranbir then leaves to meet Abhi and Rhea feigns to be Prachi's friend.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 21 | Maya gets Ranbir arrested

Abhi tells Ranbir that he can predict Ranbir's future. Abhi gives Ranbir a new project and also tells Ranbir that he knows that he is in love. Ranbir tries to deny his love for Prachi but Abhi says that he is sure about Ranbir's feelings. Ranbir is worried that Abhi is talking about Prachi, but Abhi actually believes that Ranbir loves Rhea. Ranbir tells Abhi about how he is worried that the girl's family will reject him. However, Abhi says that they would never deny him and that he should go and confess his love to the girl and her family.

Meanwhile, Rhea and Prachi are at a tea stall. Rhea waits for Maya to show up and gets worried, thinking that Maya has run away. However, Maya soon shows up at the scene and pretends to commit suicide by jumping in front of a truck. Prachi rushes to save her and then scolds Maya, telling her the about the importance of life. Maya starts crying and begins the next phase of Aaliya's plan.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 22 | Aaliya explains the second phase of her plan

Back at the office, Aryan sees Ranbir dancing in joy and is glad to see his friend happy. Ranbir wants to propose to Prachi but is afraid that she will reject him. He then goes to Aryan and tells him that he is truly in love, which is why he is so happy. Meanwhile, Maya tells Prachi that Ranbir was not innocent and yells at Prachi for still supporting him. She then tells Prachi that she is torturing her by supporting Ranbir.

Maya then blames Prachi and Ranbir for her suicide attempt and tries to jump in front of a truck again. Prachi stops her and tries to console her, telling her that she does not want her to die. Rhea watches the whole exchange and is glad that her plan worked. Maya then asks Prachi to go against Ranbir and support her instead.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 28 | Pragya fails to meet Abhi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.