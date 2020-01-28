Bepanah Pyar Written Updates: Raghbir And Pragati Finds Shefali Unconscious In A Room

The January 27th episode starts with Raghbir and Pragati getting intimate by the pool. Raghbir gifts her a precious necklace and puts it on her. She turns to say thank you but he stops her by placing a finger on her lips. Holding her hand, he swirls her the other way and holds her close to him. Pragati tells him that he should not give her such love as she does not know how to handle it. Raghbir promises her that from the next day, everything will be like a dream.

Bepanaah Payaar Written Update – January 27

Just then, Priya comes to tell them that Shefali has locked herself in her room. When she does not open up, Pragati forces Raghbir to break down the door. In the room, they find Shifali unconscious on the floor. While Raghbir and Priya want to inform the family, Pragati tells Raghbir that she does not want to expose Shefali's secret. She tells him that Shefali has problems with Raghav and is disturbed due to that and also tells him that she has been vomiting ever since. She suggests that they should call a doctor and coincidentally, Sahas was already there.

ALSO READ | Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 27: Param Woke Up But Meher Is Unconscious

Hurrying to the room, Sahas observed that she has low blood sugar and takes a blood sample. He also concluded that her diet does not suffice. Priya offers to take care of Shefali and Raghbir takes Pragati in a different room. He gets frustrated and ends up shouting at Pragati. Pragati tells him that she is trying to hold her position as well. Shefali was scared of Raghbir's reaction and Pragati convinces her to forget Raghav. Raghbir then apologizes to her for losing his temper. She then holds his hand and tells him that Shefali is her sister as well.

ALSO READ | 'Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 20: Will Parveen Kill Phupi?

The next morning, Raghbir sits with Shefali when she wakes up. Sahas gets breakfast for her but she refuses to eat. Raghbir then says that Raghav won't like her anyway. She then stares at Pragati and Raghbir tells her that Pragati had to tell him because of her condition.

Sahas then tells them that her report indicates that she is low of calcium, blood sugar and a lot of other things. When Pragati talks to Shefali, she tells her that she does not feel like eating and whenever she does, she ends up vomiting. Sahas diagnoses this to be Bulimia. Sahas finds Raghbir alone in the corridor and asks if he is applying the ointment and he says that it is fake just like Sahas's care for him.

ALSO READ | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 23 | Both Rhea And Prachi Defend Ranbir

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update Latest Episode: Preeta Is Suspicious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.