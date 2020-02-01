Bepanah Pyaar Written Updates For January 31: Pragati Proved Kunti's Mental Ailment

Bepannah Pyaar, the January 31st episode starts with Pragati returning home and Aditi greets her as she came back. She asked Paragati didi she inform Raghbir about it, but Kunti stopped Aditi to inform Raghbir about her minor injury. Sahas then applied bandage on Pragati’s forehead and said that the deal was about threatening Pragati, and not hurting her. Sahas then asked Pragati about the truth, a Pragati informed him about the biker.

Sahas then got furious that why was she still living in this house, but controlled himself and qualified that it's only because he was concerned for her life. Pragati did not inform Raghbir and took medicine and slept. Aditi entered there and brought turmeric milk for Pragati, but she was asleep as she took a pain killer. Pragati’s phone rang, and Aditi took the call and informed Raghbir about Pragati’s injury.

Also read | Bepanah Pyar Written Updates: Raghbir And Pragati Finds Shefali Unconscious In A Room

Later, Pragati woke up as Raghbir placed his hand over her head. Raghbir asked her why didn’t she inform him about her injury. His mom told him that she fell down. Pragati said that it was only a stone, and she slipped hitting it. Then they hug each other. Pragati told Raghbir to leave the room now. Afterwards, Pragati felt guilty of lying to him. Then, again the door was knocked, it was Kunti this time. She pushed Pragati inside and locked the door from inside. Kunti then threatened Pragati and forcefully tapped Pragati’s head with a wall, and clutched her neck tightly in an attempt to kill her.

Also read | Bepanah Pyaar Written Update January 29: Is Raghbir And Pragati's Future In Jeopardy?

She then shouted loudly and pretended as if Pragati had beaten her, and called for help. She then blamed Pragati in front of Raghbir, that she tried to kill her. Raghbir was surprised as to why would Pragati want to hurt her. Pragati replied to Raghbir and said that now she won’t say anything but rather would show them something.

Pragati exposed Kunti

Pragati then went upstairs and brought down her laptop. She then played a recording from her cell phone. She said that she was terrified of her kidnapping and hence installed CCTV cameras in her room. That footage would tell everyone what happened there. Everyone was shocked to see Kunti physically harass Pragati, then banging her own head on the wall. Pragati then blamed Kunti that Badi Maa deliberately hurt herself and accused her. But Pragati said in front of everyone that she later realized that Kunti isn’t bad at heart, but she is sick and not mentally stable.

She spent a whole year in a mental asylum because she suffered from a mental problem. Aditi agreed to it and then Pragati convinced Raghbir to take Kunti to her psychiatrist, and there is nothing wrong even if she has to stay there for a few months. Devraj agreed with Pragati and said that this is extremely serious, as she tried to kill Pragati and also herself. Kunti wasn’t ready and blamed them for being mentally ill instead, because they were agreeing with Pragati. She convinces Raghbir that she isn’t ill.

Kunti then went upstairs, shouting that she isn’t mentally ill. Pragati said that what if Kunti got an attack. She requested Sahas to give an injection to Kunti so that she can sleep well.

Also read | Bepanah Pyaar Written Update January 30: Sahas And Harshit Have An Argument

PRECAP: The doctor in the asylum prescribes that Kunti must be admitted immediately. Harshit recognizes and whispers to Sahas that this isn’t the doctor who treated her. Sahas says Pragati must have changed the doctor. Pragati hugs Kunti and says she won’t let Kunti come out of asylum again.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.