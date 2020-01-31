Bepanah Pyaar Written Update January 30: Sahas And Harshit Have An Argument

The January 30 episode starts with Pragati worried about Ranbir and searching for him. Just then, Sahas spots Pragati. Pragati then finds out that Raghbir got her name tattooed on his chest. She then gets worried that he must have gone through so much pain and he asks her to give him a painkiller and places her hands on his tattoo. Raghbir then goes to pay at the stall and leaves with Pragati. Sahas comes down to his knees and screams in agony. He starts wondering why she never saw him tattooing names on his chest and it only made a difference to her when Raghbir did it. He then swears that there will soon come a time when it is only him and Pragati and there will be no third person between them.

At home, Raghbir and Pragati are in a playful mood with each other. Later at night, Raghbir lays down on the bed just thinking about their entire day. Pragati scrolls through their photos and blushes. She finds herself wondering about the great day that she had and how she loves Raghbir. Just then, he comes and says I love you too. He then cautions her to stay silent.

Sahas blames Harshit for the failed plan and the two have an argument. Kunti comes in to check on them. She later opens the door to Raghbir's room but does not find him there. Meanwhile, Pragati and Raghbir are caught up in an intimate moment. As she goes to close the window, Raghbir hugs her from behind. Then tying themself up with her scarf, he tries to kiss her.

Kunti stands outside the room and witnesses all this. She angrily decides to go knock on their door and just when she is about to do that, Harshit comes and stops her. He asks her not to lose control as Raghbir would go against them if they say anything against Pragati now. He tells her that they need to plan something else.

The next morning, Priya is seen arguing with Dev as he cancels plans with her for his meeting. She gets annoyed and disconnects the call. Just then, Akshay texts her asking to meet up for lunch.

Raghbir and Pragati talk on the phone and he asks her if he has had anything for breakfast. She responds saying that she forgot. He tells her to stop the car and get something to eat. When she stops at a restaurant, she spots Akshay and Priya together and wonders what Priya is doing with Akshay. She then decides to talk to Priya about it at home. When she gets in the car, she thinks about how Raghbir got mad when she did not tell him about Shefali. She decides to call him to tell him about Priya but is unable to connect to him. Pragati then notices a biker following them and asks the driver to drive faster. But the biker manages to get close and throws a stone inside the car that hits Pragati on the head. The driver offers to take her to the hospital but she refuses and asks him to drop him to her home instead.

