'Doctor Who' Monsters That Will Never Leave You Alone; Read Details

Doctor Who is a British television program in science fiction produced by the BBC since 1963. The show describes the exploits of a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey, named The Doctor. The Doctor explores the universe on a space ship called the TARDIS, which travels in time. Doctor Who has a number of terrifying monsters. Have a look:

Doctor Who monsters that are horrifying

Clockwork droids

First highlighted in the Series 2 story 'The Girl in the Fireplace', the Clockwork Droids are propelled machines who fill in as maintenance crew on two starships, the SS Madame de Pompadour and the SS Marie Antoinette. These unpleasant machines are driven by simplistic programming yet that has prompted them to carry out extremely dreadful wrongdoings including murdering individuals and collecting their organs to fix their boats.

Nashta Verada

Nashta Verada is the most alarming beast to show up on Doctor Who, the Vashta Nerada, are infinitesimal swarms of animals. In spite of their little size, the Vashta Nerada are insatiable predators who can kill any living things in a second, who are into their mist, like seen in the Series 4 story 'Silence in the Library'. Indeed, the Vashta Nerada are frightening to such an extent that will not let you sleep alone at all.

The Great Vampire

The Great Vampires are figures from the darkest legends of Gallifrey, the Doctor's homeworld. They're enormous beasts who can drain whole planets of their lifeforce and utilize their incredible entrancing capacities to enslave whole races. Great Vampire is one of the most horrifying villains in Doctor Who and aside from their first appearance in Series 18 of Classic Doctor Who, the Vampires haven't been seen on screen.

