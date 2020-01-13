Doctor Who's Latest Episode Featured Orphan 55 Which Brought Up THESE Questions

In the latest episode of Doctor Who, the TARDIS team’s trip to Tranquility Spa revealed some new thing on the show. In it, the makers show that their base was by aliens known as Dregs. The episode features a battle to save the lives of the other guests, track down a missing person and discover the deadly secret at the heart of the dead planet they were on – Orphan 55. Here are some of the biggest questions we have about Doctor Who's latest episode.

Also Read | 'Doctor Who' New Villain: Everything You Need To Know About The New Master, Sacha Dhawan

Also Read | Karen Gillan Reveals That She Dislikes Her Performance In BBC's 'Doctor Who'

Also Read | WATCH: Protests Outside Mumbai's Nair Hospital Demanding Justice For Doctor Who Committed Suicide Over Alleged Casteist Slurs By Three Seniors; Accused Defend Themselves

Doctor Who questions

Is the Doctor demoralize after The Master’s confession?

The Doctor, Jodie Whittaker was being a bit grumpy in the Tardis before setting off to Orphan 55. As everyone could see, she even lost her calm and Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) were the ones to bear her outburst. Thus seeing such behaviour just proves that doctor has been truly shaken by the Master’s confession that he destroyed Gallifrey and with it, the Time Lords.

Are teleporting cubes back?

A teleport cube is a new gadget for the Doctor which is made up of coupons that Graham assembles to send the gang to tranquillity spa. The cubes are not a new introduction to the show. They first appeared during the era of Patrick Troughton’s Second Doctor and returned in 2011 Neil Gaiman episode The Doctor’s Wife. But this still might be some factors that differentiate the two because of the teleporting cubes.

Has Orphan 55 always been Earth?

It was evident that Earth has always been Orphan 55 and from a scene in Planet of the Apes, the Doctor discovers a discarded sign written in Russian, revealing that Orphan 55 was Earth all along. A brief telepathic communication between the Doctor and a Dreg reveals that the humans were the ones who blew it up. They revealed some flashing images of devastation and explosions caused by nuclear weapons.

Also Read | Patriots Star Julian Edelman Arrested For Vandalism After Jumping On Car, Police Confirm

Also Read | EVM Hackathon: Doctor Who Conducted Gopinath Munde's Post-mortem Rules Out Homicide Following Allegations That He Was Murdered Over Purported EVM Expose

How does Earth’s destruction fit with Doctor Who history?

Orphan 55’s connection with Doctor Who is something which is just a thought currently. There are no proper connections between the two and Doctor Who’s latest trip to a future Earth or how it fits into the previously established list of devastating events are only a maybe. Till then, stay patient and cosy until the makers of the show unveil what’s next.

Does the Doctor breathe oxygen?

The Doctor herself is seen struggling for breath at the strange place which is known for having an atmosphere with less oxygen. This is weird, as previously, it was shown that Time Lords can survive without oxygen for much longer than humans. Thus, it seems a little bias to not give the Doctor a similar power.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.