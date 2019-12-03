Fashion Awards 2019: Best-dressed Celebs From Rihanna To Donatella Versace

The Royal Albert Hall of London was lit up with glitz and glamour as the 2019 British Fashion Awards marked the presence of some of the eminent personalities of the industry to celebrate the most innovative designers of UK. This annual event is hosted by the British Fashion Council. The event embraces fashion as an art and thus the celebrities did not shy away from showing up in their custom-made extravagant ensembles on the red carpet of the award show. Just in case you missed out on some of the best-dressed celebrities from the event, here is a roundup:

1) Rihanna

Riri graced the red carpet of the 2019 British Fashion Awards in an all-Fenty ensemble from her eponymous fashion label. The Work singer donned a baby blue mini dress which she paired with a sheer jacket, elegant gloves and matching strappy heels. In terms of accessories, she opted for a diamond-studded choker, a Boghossian diamond and gemstone ring and diamond stud earrings with hair tied in braids.

2) Emilia Clarke

The mother of dragons, Emilia Clarke, showed up at the red carpet in a yellow Schiaparelli ensemble which she paired with gold strappy heels, yellow-stud earings, a sleek mid-parted hairdo and minimalistic makeup.

3) Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell too marked her presence at the British Fashion Awards in a sheer black and silver embroidered Alexander McQueen creation. She paired her look with silver accessories and a wavy hairdo along with dewy makeup.

4) Winnie Harlow

The Victoria's Secret model, Winnie Harlow walked the red carpet in a pink deep-neck gown by Vivienne Westwood. Winnie combined the look with silver pointed-toe stilettos, silver accessories and a sleek mid-parted hairdo.

5) Donatella Versace

The legendary fashion designer opted for a futuristic design for the Fashion Awards. Donatella wore a blinding shimmery pink dress designed with a halter-neck and open hair paired with dangler earrings and smokey eyes.

