Best K-drama Shows On Netflix That You Should Add To Your Watchlist

In recent years K-dramas and other Korean forms of entertainment have become popular and have become a part of pop culture. South Korean arts have become incredibly popular all over the world. Understanding the language is tough but subtitles have helped reduce the communication difference. K-dramas have been binge-watched all over the world and have got really popular. The K-dramas have all kinds of stories that belong to genres like romance, suspense, sitcoms, and a mix of these elements is the reason why the shows are getting so much attention and visitors. Here is a list of the best K-dramas you can watch on Netflix.

Romance Is A Bonus Book

Romance is a Bonus Book aired on Netflix in early 2019. The show has a total of 16 episodes and has become one of the most popular K-dramas on the streaming platform. The series follows a Cha Eun Ho who is an author and an editor at a publishing company. It is a story of two people Kang Dan-I and Cha Eun Ho who have been acquaintances for a long time and grow closer during the series as Kang Dan-I is going through major changes in their life.

Cinderella With The Four Knights

Cinderella with the Four Knights is one of the best K-dramas that has aired on Netflix. The first episode dates back to 2016. Only 16 episodes were released. The series is based on a novel that also goes by the same name. The series often got compared to another hit K-drama Boys Over Flowers. The series follows Eun Ha Won, a college student determined to become a teacher. But during this time, she loses her mother and the series showcases how she no longer has money to go to college. After this, she goes to her stepmother forcefully. The series continues as she gets to move into her rich cousins' mansions.

Hello My Twenties

Hello My Twenties is a K-drama series that first aired in 2016. The show has had two seasons since its release. The show follows a group of college students who also are roommates. All five members of the group have different life experiences, interests, and personalities yet manage to become best friends and the story of how they do it is amazing. It is one of the most loved K-drams that you can watch on Netflix.

