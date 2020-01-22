Beyhadh 2: Moments Of Maya And Rudra That Left Fans Awestruck

Popular TV serial Beyhadh 2 has kickstarted from December 2, 2019. Since the inception of Beyhadh 2, the audience and fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to see Maya aka Jennifer Winget's darker shade. For the unversed, Jennifer's character Maya is popular among the audience for her obsession. In the last season, Maya broke all the limits in the name of love, and for this season, Maya will follow her footsteps, but this time in the name of hate.

In a few previous episodes, the viewers have witnessed the cruel and innocent Maya at the same time. We have seen Maya murdering Rishi and at the same time, how helpless she feels while doing that. Apart from that, Maya has developed a strong connection with Rudra too. Over a series of incidents, Rudra has managed to grab a soft corner in Maya's heart. The chemistry between the duo has excited the audience. Here are a few Maya and Rudra moments that fans can't stop gushing around.

1. Maya keeps her boundaries aside for Rudra

In one of the episodes of Beyhadh 2, Maya, Rishi, Rudra, and Ananya were celebrating their victory. While playing the Truth And Dare game, Maya asked only one question repeatedly to Rudra. Unable to explain why Rudra hates love, Maya triggered Rudra. The duo shared a romantic kiss, which later complicated everything for Maya as well as Rudra.

2. When Maya and Rudra's eyes talked volumes

After their intimate scene, Rudra felt that Maya doesn't deserve him. To avoid the pain of love, he eventually ended up proposing Ananya. Meanwhile, when he tried to talk about it to Maya, their eyes spoke volumes. Without addressing their feeling directly, the duo tried to hide their feelings.

Both are so much in love then once again broken heart 😭💔😭💔 #beyhadh2 #MayRa #JenniferWinget #ShivinNarang cant able to accept love again due to past affect them



This scence made me crying a lot 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/551odDwLUJ — PRIYA27👰|Maya-Revenge😈🔪| (@sharma30051997) January 15, 2020

3. Two broken hearts trying to heal

After Rishi's death, Rudra's breakdown was one of the emotional sequences. Maya not only consoled him but also tried to confront that she is the one, who murdered his brother. The duo touched the right chord of emotions and left few of their fans teary-eyed.

Only those who yog care about matters right.. #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain #MayRa they care about each other and Rudra is blind towards everyone else.. pic.twitter.com/LVyvI6Gd5n — Amrutha (@amruthaspeaks) January 16, 2020

4. Rudra needs Maya

Now the ultimate goal of MJ's life is to find Rishi's murderer, whereas, Rudra has decided to become a protecting shield for Rishi's mysterious girlfriend. Meanwhile, Ananya is furious to see the changed behaviour of Maya and has started opposing Rudra. After losing his brother, Rudra feels complete only with Maya and he even asked Maya to stay as he needs her. The viewers and fans can see how much the duo is trying to control themselves.

