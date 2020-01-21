Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 21: Rudra's Reveals The Reason Behind His Hate For MJ

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya played with Rudra's mind and successfully deleted all the data from Rishi's phone with the help of Rajiv. On the other side, Mrityunjay has concluded that the target was never Rishi and his mysterious girlfriend's motive is something else. Meanwhile, Ananya smells the rat and has a doubt on Maya that she might have some connection with Rishi's death. Read the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on January 21, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written update for January 21, 2020

The episode started with Ananya moving towards MJ to talk about Maya and her connection with Rishi's death. On the other side, Maya informed Rudra that none of Rishi's friends has any clue about his girlfriend except Ankit. She also said that when Rishi committed suicide, MJ transferred ₹7 lakhs in his account and no one knows where he is now. Before Ananya could speak to MJ, Rudra came in the study room and asked her and Amir to leave as he wanted to talk to MJ personally. Ananya noticed that Maya's call is ongoing and after a small argument went out. Ananya decided to collect the evidence against Maya. Meanwhile, Rajiv and Maya, and MJ and Rudra's conversation explained that MJ trapped Rudra's girlfriend and started an affair with her. Rudra caught them red-handed and lost his faith in MJ. Rudra also said that because of MJ he lost his father.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 20: Ananya Starts Connecting The Dots

In the office, Maya's self-conscious started questioning Maya about her feelings for Rudra. Maya countered each question of her self-conscious and asked her regarding her attachment with Rudra. She also asked her to be what she was ten years ago. To which she replied that the love made her weaken and a major reason why her heart is full of hate today. Meanwhile, Ananya crashed and entered Maya's home. After distracting Maya's mom Nandini, she started searching for a clue. She found a few papers, in which a story was written about two brothers. Ananya found it similar to the Roy brothers.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 17: Maya Will Destroy MJ With Love

Nandini entered Maya's room and Ananya kept the papers inside her bag. She asked Ananya about what she is hiding. Ananya rushed to get out of the home and accidentally pushed Nandini. She opened the door and Maya was standing out. Maya looked at her mother and the episode ended with Maya pointing a gun at Ananya.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 16: MJ's Family Falling Apart

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 14: Maya's First Revenge Fulfilled, Rishi Dies

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sony LIV app)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.