Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 20: Ananya Starts Connecting The Dots

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, it was revealed that MJ is having an extramarital affair with Deeya. On the other side, MJ and Amir are trying to figure out ways to get any lead on Rishi's mysterious girlfriend. Meanwhile, Rudra decided that he will never let MJ find out that who was Rishi's girlfriend. Maya informed Rajiv that she will destroy the Roy family by using love as a weapon. Daadi has left the Roy mansion. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on January 20, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written update for January 20, 2020:

The episode started with Ananya requesting Antara to eat something. Rudra came and said that Rishi's memories are still with them. He asked Antara to do whatever she feels but not let that affect her health. Maya called Rudra and he left the Roy mansion. While going out Rudra overheard Amir and MJ's conversation. MJ said Amir to hack Riishi's phone to get any clue about his girlfriend. Rajeev and Maya trapped Rudra and fooled him. They deleted all the data before MJ or Amir could hack Rishi's phone. Rajeev pretended that he didn't think of taking the backup and deleted everything. On the other side, MJ and Amir started looking for CCTV footage, but they were unable to see Maya's face as she covered it with her hair and menu card.

Maya was telling Rudra that he has to protect Rishi's girlfriend from his dad. Ananya interrupted and started pointing out Maya's changed behaviour. Rudra defended Maya and took her out of the cabin. While countering Ananya's doubt Rudra said that they make a bond just because they both have lost their brother. After Ananya left the office, Maya pretended to be good and concerned and said that Ananya's insecurities are acceptable. She was about to say that she would have acted exactly like her if she was at her place but later stated the fact that she is not Ananya.

On the other side, Ankit is tied up on a chair and the transgender who helped Maya is seen moving towards with him with a knife. Ananya entered the Roy mansion and decided to tell everything to MJ. She heard Antara crying in Rishi's room. She consoled Antara and asked her to rest. While collecting all the papers from the floor, Ananya saw a sketch. Before she could see a vacuum cleaner took away the sketch. Ananya tried to figure out but the sketch torn apart. Ananya started doubting Maya to be Rishi's mysterious girlfriend.

Preview: Ananya walked into MJ's study room. The one half of the sketch is in her hand and she has decided to tell everything to MJ. Meanwhile, Maya has suspected that Ananya has got something that can ruin her plan.

