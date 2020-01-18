Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 17: Maya Will Destroy MJ With Love

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya consoled Rudra and provoked him to let his pain come out. Ananya was seen a little upset due to the growing closeness between Rudra and Maya. Whereas, MJ and Amir are trying to figure out and connect the dots from Rishi's death to Ankit's disappearance. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on January 17, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written update on January 17, 2020:

The episode started with MJ crying while having a heart to heart conversation. He was full of regrets and was missing Rishi. Later, it was unveiled that Antara was sleeping and he was in fact talking to Deeya. It was cleared that MJ is in an extra-marital affair with Deeya. Meanwhile, Ananya found out that Rudra met Maya and shared whatever he was feeling. Rudra told Maya that he will never let MJ reach Rishi's girlfriend.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 16: MJ's Family Falling Apart

Rudra reached home and Ananya lashed out at him for giving her place to Maya. While Rudra countered her points and said that Maya is more understanding and was there for him without any intention of getting a right in his life like her.

Next morning Rajiv visited Maya's place and asked her if she was falling for Rudra. She denied it and said that she understands his loss and was just trying to console him. Rajiv was shocked as his guess was right and Maya accepted that she killed Rishi.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 14: Maya's First Revenge Fulfilled, Rishi Dies

Maya told him that her revenge is not accomplished until MJ's loved ones are dead. She revealed to Rajiv that MJ and another member of his family killed her unborn child. She also explained how the death of her unborn child and brother gave birth to Maya Jaisingh. Maya said that the love which killed her ten years back has killed Rishi and soon it will kill Rudra too.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 13: Rishi Enacts The 'Suicide Drama' To Manipulate MJ

Later, Maya's mother Nandini greeted them and offered them prasad. She also tied a thread that will protect Maya. She gave an extra one to Maya and asked her to tie it on Rudra's arm. The episode ended with Nandini saying Rajiv to always look after Maya and never let her do anything that is not correct.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 10: No Place For Love Until Revenge Is Taken

Preview: MJ asked amir to check Rishi's phone and see if there is any picture of his girlfriend. Whereas, Rudra overheard their plan from a distance. Ananya found Maya's sketch in Rishi's room and started thinking if Maya was Rishi's girlfriend. Maya asked Rudra to save Rishi's girlfriend from MJ and Ananya interferes.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sony Liv App)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.