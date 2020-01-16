Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 16: MJ's Family Falling Apart

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra took Rishi's dead body to the Roy mansion and started preparation of his last rituals. During the last rituals, Rudra and MJ started blaming each other for Rishi's death. Meanwhile, Maya broke down and apologised to Rishi who is now dead, and justified her doing by saying that Rishi paid the returns of MJ's past karma. Ananya is worried for Rudra as he is not letting his pain come out. Read the highlight and written update of the episode telecasted on January 16, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written update for January 16, 2020:

The episode started Rudra remembring Rishi and Maya entered from the behind. Maya tried to console him and asked him to let his pain come out. Maya started giving Rudra reality-checks. Rudra got angry and later broke down. He started blaming himself for whatever happened with Rishi and cried his heart out. Maya tried to console him for his loss and Rudra hugged her. Meanwhile, Maya while recalling Rishi's death wanted to tell something to Rudra, but after seeing Ananya she started acting normal.

Ananya felt jealous after seeing Rudra's emotional attachment with Maya. Later, she took him home. The title track of Beyhadh 2 was on for a while. Maya kept apologising in the garden for whatever she did and whatever she planned to do next. Daadi left the Roy mansion after taunting MJ that his over love has become a problem for his sons. On the other side, Maya wrote that there will be more heartbreaking moments in this revenge saga. Rudra said Ananya that Maya handled him otherwise he would have done something wrong.

Rudra called Maya and was unable to talk. Maya noticed someone outside her door and went to check. She found Rudra standing out. Rudra was about to leave when he realised that its wrong but Maya stopped and took him inside. Whereas, MJ is trying to figure out that where is Ankit, and about the girl who entered Rishi's life. He was connecting the dots and concluded that the girl has some other intentions and her target was not Rishi. Meanwhile, Rudra also cannot digest Rishi's death and started telling Maya that he loved a girl and wanted to marry her. The episode ended with Rudra concluding that the girl was present there when Rishi committed suicide.

Preview: MJ said that the girl who took Rishi's life will soon start her count down. Whereas, Rudra said that he will never let MJ reach till Rishi's girlfriend. Rudra hugged Maya.

