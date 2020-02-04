'The Pharmacist': Release Time & Other Details You Need To Know About This Netflix Series

The Pharmacist is an upcoming series that will soon be making its premiere in the massively popular streaming platform, Netflix. The show will be a crime documentary that will focus on the efforts of Dan Schneider, who is a small-town pharmacist trying to find his son's killer.

If you are interested in the series, here is the date, as well as the time, when The Pharmacist will be available for streaming on Netflix.

What time does The Pharmacist come on Netflix?

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Harshvardhan to share screen space with Anil Kapoor in Netflix drama

The upcoming crime documentary series, The Pharmacist, will make its premiere on Netflix tomorrow, on February 5, 2020. Like every other show on Netflix, The Pharmacist will release at 3 am Eastern Standard Time (EST). So the show's release time in other countries will differ according to their specific time zone. In India, the time at which The Pharmacist will be available for streaming is 1:30 pm.

Also Read | Shows to watch on Netflix between seasons of 'American Horror Story'

The show is a gripping documentary about the pharmacist, Dan Schneider, who investigated the drug industry so that he could find his son's killer. In the trailer of the series, Dan Schneider explained that the police was not sympathetic to cases like his son's, as they felt like the kids who died might have deserved it. However, Dan stated that he was determined to get the killer off the street and if the police was not going to do it, he was going to do it himself.

Also Read | Five Malayalam drama movies on social issues that are currently streaming on Netflix

Though Dan's quest started off as a hunt for a killer, he soon uncovered a deeper conspiracy, where a New Orleans doctor was recommending high powered opioid to teenagers. Dan Schneider gained a large amount of media attention when his efforts for trying to bring down the 'pill mill' became public news.

The trailer further revealed how Dan feared for his life and how the FBI and DEA had to get involved. Dan even stated that he had hundreds of hours from wire-tapping phone conversations about what happened to him. He adding that he was not going to let this drug continue to kill.

Also Read | Netflix's romantic tale 'Taj Mahal 1989' first look is all about true love; Details inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.