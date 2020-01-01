Surveen Chawla's Best Roles In Bollywood Before Sacred Games

Surveen Chawla is an Indian film actor who can be seen in various roles in Bollywood as well as television. The actor started with television and is now leaving a mark with her appearance on shows telecast on OTT platforms as well. Here is a look at three acclaimed television series that she has worked in.

Best works of Surveen Chawla

1. Parched (2015)

Parched is a drama film released in the year 2015. The film revolves around the story of four women and their journey towards freedom. It was directed by Leena Yadav. In Parched, Surveen Chawla plays one of the lead roles. The film also stars the actors Radhika Apte and Leher Khan in pivotal roles. The film was loved by critics as well as fans for the variety in its plot and the performances by the cast. The film aired on television.

2. 24 (2013)

24 was an action mystery series released in the year 2013. It revolves around an anti-terrorist agent who is on an important mission. The film was directed by Robert Cochran and Joel Surnow. It stars Surveen Chawla as Maya, one of the important characters. 24 also stars the actors Anil Kapoor and Tisca Chopra amongst others.

3. Sacred Games- Season 2 (2019)

Sacred Games was a mystery drama series released in the year 2019. The series revolves around an unexpected sequence of events that might put the Mumbai city in danger. The series has two seasons, and the second season features the actor Surveen Chawla. It was directed by Anurag Kashyap and other prominent filmmakers. Surveen Chawla plays the role of Jojo in this series. Sacred Games also stars the actors Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The series was loved by the critics for the performances and plot.

