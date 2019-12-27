As Salman Khan Turns 54, Celebrate His Birthday With Some Of His Most Underrated Roles

Salman Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today, December 27, 2019. The 'Bhaijaan of Bollywood' is considered to be one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Salman is not just an actor, he also has his own production house and is a songwriter and singer as well. But apart from being a bankable star, Salman Khan is also a stellar actor with a significant on-screen presence. So to celebrate this stellar actor’s birthday, here are some of Salman Khan’s most underrated performances.

1. Love

This is one of the least talked about performances of Salman Khan. Love was released during the early stages of Salman’s career when he was still trying to establish his mark in Bollywood. This movie was a remake of Telugu movie Prema, where Salman’s character Prithvi is in jail as a juvenile for killing his abusive father who was responsible for Prithvi’s mother’s suicide. Even though the film did not do well at the box-office, Salman Khan’s performance left a mark on the critics.

Also read | Salman Khan Celebrates His 54th Birthday With 'Dabangg 3' Co-stars; Watch Video

2. Veergati

Salman Khan once again proved his acting abilities in the movie Veergati. Salman Khan played the role of Ajay, a young man who is happy being away from the corrupt world and enjoys doing various small jobs. But soon, some people seek revenge on his family due to personal enmities with him. This revenge leads Ajay to take the matter in his own hands.

3. Judwaa

Judwaa is another underrated performance of Salman Khan. Salman Khan played the role of both an innocent man named Prem Malhotra and a vicious thief named Raja. Both his characters act as each other’s alter egos and successfully create a comedy that is a class apart. Salman Khan fans still prefer this movie over the remake that stars Varun Dhawan.

Also read | Salman Khan's Most Hilarious Tweets That You Should Not Miss Out

4. London Dreams

London Dreams is one of the most underrated performances of Salman Khan’s career. In the movie London Dreams, Salman Khan plays the role of Mannu, a big-time flirt who loves flirting with married women but also finds himself in huge debt. Soon, Mannu’s best friend Arjun rescues him and takes him to London. But Mannu’s best friend Arjun starts getting jealous of Mannu and eventually turns him into a drug addict.

Also read | Salman Khan Birthday: When 'Tiger' Gave Perfect Dose Of Fitness Motivation; Watch Videos

Also read | Salman Khan Birthday Special: The Actor's Most Memorable TV Appearances

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.