Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh 2' To Have A New Entrant To Spice Up The Show?

Jennifer Winget's Maya returned on the small screens with its sequel titled Beyhadh 2 on December 2, 2019, with a new story altogether. Jennifer Winget shares screen space with Shivin Narang for the first time in Beyhadh 2 and their on-screen chemistry has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audiences. However, their chemistry could not grab the audience's attention as the show failed to grab TRPs. Hence, there have been several rumours surfacing that suggest the makers have decided to shift the show's broadcasting platform from television to digital. Now, there are several other reports suggesting that the show might experience addition in its cast who will spice up the story of the show a notch higher.

Beyhadh 2 all set to have a new entry?

If the media reports are to be believed, Beyhadh 2's last television episode will air on March 13, 2020. However, the show will continue to broadcast on Sony TV's digital platform as the show is doing exceedingly well digitally. Now, a new media report states that the makers are contemplating to add a new character in the show who will spice up the show's story. In an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, a source confirmed that the makers are planning to rope in a known face from the industry to play the role.

Although Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's performance has been lauded by the audience, the veteran actor Ashish Chaudhary's performance as Mrityunjay Roy, popularly known as MJ in the show has also been appreciated by netizens. However, it will be interesting for their fans to see who will the makers bring in as the new entry in Beyhadh 2.

