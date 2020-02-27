Beyhadh 2 Starring Jennifer Winget And Shivin Narang To Stop Airing On TV?

One of the highly-watched shows of Indian television, Beyhadh 2 premiered on Sony TV on December 2, 2019. It is the sequel of the hit show Beyhadh. Both the seasons of the show star Jennifer Winget. Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang are sharing the screen space for the first time in the current season and the audience has loved their on-screen chemistry. However, the show is failing to fetch TRP but performing well digitally. Hence, there are reports making rounds that the makers of the show have decided to shift the broadcasting platform of the show.

Beyhadh 2 to go off air soon?

According to recent media reports, Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's show Beyhadh 2 will bid adieu to the television audience and will focus on catering the fans digitally. In an interview with an entertainment portal, it has been revealed that as the show failed to fetch TRPs and the channel has taken the decision of pulling the show off television overnight. However, it has been doing great on their digital platform, so the channel has decided to continue the show by streaming it online. The last episode of Beyhadh 2 will air on March 13, 2020, and the actors too have been informed about the same.

Apart from Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang, the show also stars Ashish Chaudhary who plays the role of Mrityunjay Roy. He is popularly known as MJ in the show. Ashish is playing the antagonist in the show and his performance in the show has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the fans.

