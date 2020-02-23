Jennifer Winget Has Been A Part Of Some Super-hit Indian Television Shows; Check It Out

Jennifer Winget is a very well-known face in the Indian television industry. The actor started her career at a very young age, with Hungama TV’s Karthika (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. She is one of the highest-paid Indian Television actors today. Here are the most popular television shows that Jennifer Winget was a part of-

Jennifer Winget starrer television shows

Dill Mill Gaye

Dill Mill Gayye was an Indian medical drama television series, that aired on Star One. The show premiered on August 20, 2007, and ended on October 29, 2010. Dill Mill Gaye was a sequel to the Star Plus series, Sanjivani - A Medical Boon. The show focused on a new generation of medical interns with the crux being the love story between Dr Armaan Malik and Dr Riddhima Gupta. The role of Dr Armaan was played by Karan Singh Grover. Dr Riddhima Gupta’s character was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand who was later replaced by Jennifer Winget. Jennifer became a part of the show in 2009.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget's Hairstyles Might Give You Some Major Hair Goals, See Pics

Saraswatichandra

Saraswatichandra was an Indian daily soap opera and a romantic drama, that was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show was written by Ved Raj and Abhijit Sinha, and was based on Govardhanram Tripathi's novel of the same name. Saraswatichandra aired on the channel, Star Plus from February 25, 2013, till September 20, 2014. The show was even dubbed into Malayalam as Swayamvaram. Jennifer Winget and Gautam Rode were the lead cast of the show, and the plot revolved around their love-story.

Also Read | Times When Jennifer Winget Pulled Off The No Make-up Look, See Pics

Beyhadh

Beyhadh was an Indian romantic thriller television series that aired on Sony TV. The show premiered on October 11, 2016, and ended on October 27, 2017. It starred Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani in lead roles. Jennifer played the antagonist in the show but won the hearts of the audience through her versatile acting. She also received many awards for playing the role of Maya Malhotra with such perfection.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget's 'Maya', 'Zoya' And Other Characters That Are Unforgettable

Bepannah

Bepannah was an Indian romantic mystery drama television series. The show premiered on Colors TV on March 19, 2018, and ended on November 30, 2018. Produced by Cinevistaas Limited, the show starred Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget in lead roles. Jennifer Winget's chemistry with Harshad Chopda in Bepannah became extremely popular, and also brought them the title of Times of India's Most Favourite Onscreen Jodi of 2018.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget's Instagram Pictures Prove Her Love For Dogs

Beyhadh 2

Jennifer Winget is currently the part of the lead cast of Beyhadh 2. It airs on Sony TV and is a spin-off of the show, Beyhadh. The show premiered on December 2, 2019. The show stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang in lead roles. A leading entertainment news portal stated that the plot of the show is intriguing and fast-paced. The sequence of events is well-aligned and it makes for an interesting watch. What stands apart is the outstanding cinematic visuals, something that the viewers also witnessed in the first season.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.