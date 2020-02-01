Beyhadh 2: Rudra And MJ's Search For Maya Begins; Maya Wants To Free Rudra

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, Ananya gave clues and leads to MJ and Aamir about Maya. Rudra landed in Rishikesh in his search for Maya. Read all the highlights and written updates of the episode telecasted on January 31, 2020.

Beyhahd 2 Written Update January 31, 2020:

Ananya is devasted as Rudra searches his love

Rudra confessed to Ananya that he doesn't want to marry her as he has fallen for Maya. He left the Roy mansion. When the pandit asked to get the groom and the bride, Ananya came and informed everyone that Rudra has left to meet the love of his life. She revealed Maya's name when MJ asked her about the girl Rudra's love. Ananya's parents were taking her out, but MJ requested Ananya to stay. MJ feared that what if Rudra also end up like Rishi. Meanwhile, Maya thanked Rajiv for helping her all the time.

The Roy father-son duo started their search

Rudra landed in Rishikesh and started looking for Maya there. On the other side, Ananya revealed everything about Maya including her address and conditions before signing the contract with Ruan publication. Aamir and MJ rushed to Maya's home. But they were surprised seeing the flat empty. There ashes of a photo frame in a room.

Maya wants to free Rudra's soul from sins and the cycle of re-birth

Maya asked a local vendor for a black pearl garland but he said its not in the stock as no one has ever asked it ever. Maya bought a white pair and later coloured it black. Meanwhile, Rudra kept searching for Maya and got a clue. He followed and kept collecting black pearls. Rudra knew that it was Maya, who is dropping the clue as he heard the same vendor saying that a lady was asking for a black pearl garland. Rudra finally caught Maya. Maya asked him to go and noticed that MJ is calling him. She pretended to run away and pushed Rudra. The phone slipped out of Rudra's hand. Later, he also started running behind Maya.

What to expect next?

In the next week, Rudra will confess his love for Maya. They will soon perform marriage rituals. Later, Maya will push Rudra in a river and takes out her knife.

