Beyhadh 2 Actor Jennifer Winget Laughs Hysterically In A BTS Video From The Set

Beyhadh 2 is among the most popular series on television right now. The revenge drama series is quiet intense and gripping which keeps the audience entertained throughout the show. The show has almost never seen light-hearted moments due to its grim premise and characterisation. However, a video recently showed the cast of Beyhadh having fun on the set.

Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget laughs hysterically in a BTS video

A behind-the-scenes video saw Jennifer Winget laughing and having fun with her co-stars as she was memorising her script. This was a treat for fans as they have always watched the actor in intense and serious roles in the series itself. However, watching her laugh and have fun on the sets was quite a refreshing sight for her viewers as per the comments. The actor could not stop laughing while they were rehearsing scenes and almost always broke into laughter after every line.

Source: Jennifer Winget Fan Page

She was seen practising her lines with Shivin Narag, who also could not hold back and kept bursting into laughter every now and then. A few moments later, Jennifer got all mischievous and addressed Ashish Chowdhry as "papa". She did this to fool around in the entire scene creating a hilarious atmosphere on the sets. The entire crew can be heard and at times seen enjoying in the background. Fans were delighted to watch this cute snippet from the sets of their favourite TV series.

