Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Beyhadh 2 Actor Jennifer Winget Laughs Hysterically In A BTS Video From The Set

Television News

Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget was spotted having a merry time with her co-stars on the sets of the show. Read ahead to know more about it.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
beyhadh 2

Beyhadh 2 is among the most popular series on television right now. The revenge drama series is quiet intense and gripping which keeps the audience entertained throughout the show. The show has almost never seen light-hearted moments due to its grim premise and characterisation. However, a video recently showed the cast of Beyhadh having fun on the set.

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: Nandini Crashes Rudra & Ananya's Marriage; Maya Is Waiting For Rudra

Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget laughs hysterically in a BTS video

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: Maya's Plan Backfires; Ananya And Rudra Change Marriage Plans

A behind-the-scenes video saw Jennifer Winget laughing and having fun with her co-stars as she was memorising her script. This was a treat for fans as they have always watched the actor in intense and serious roles in the series itself. However, watching her laugh and have fun on the sets was quite a refreshing sight for her viewers as per the comments. The actor could not stop laughing while they were rehearsing scenes and almost always broke into laughter after every line.

Also Read | Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Cast Vikram Singh And Aditi Sharma Define Cuteness In These BTS Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget fan page (@jennmyangel) on

  • Source: Jennifer Winget Fan Page

Also Read | 'Beyhadh 2': Ananya Saves Rudra; Rudra Challenges His Fear To Protect Maya

She was seen practising her lines with Shivin Narag, who also could not hold back and kept bursting into laughter every now and then. A few moments later, Jennifer got all mischievous and addressed Ashish Chowdhry as "papa". She did this to fool around in the entire scene creating a hilarious atmosphere on the sets. The entire crew can be heard and at times seen enjoying in the background. Fans were delighted to watch this cute snippet from the sets of their favourite TV series.

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: Maya Starts Building A Crack Between Rudra & Ananya; MJ Fears His Past

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA READIES FOR EVATUATION
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
GANDHI'S WISH FULFILLED THROUGH CAA
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA