Beyhadh 2: Maya And Rudra Confess Their Feelings And Love For Each Other

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya pushed Rudra in the river, but love won over the revenge. She helped him to get out of the river. Both confessed their love for each other. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on February 3, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update for February 3, 2020:

Maya's revenge is stronger than the power of love

Rudra confessed his love for Maya. But Maya felt that Rudra's love is making her helpless. Maya stayed strong and decided to continue with her hatred for Roys. She ran and Rudra followed her. Maya started paddling a dinghy boat. Initially, Rudra hesitated to board in it but jumps in the boat. Maya started taking the boat at the deepest point of the river. Rudra moved towards Maya and she pushed him in the river. He kept asking for help. Maya assumed that Rudra is dead and proclaimed that her revenge is taken.

MJ wants to save Rudra at any cost

MJ and Aamir learned that Rajiv is the partner of Maya Jaisingh. Ananya's father came and lashed out on MJ. He warned MJ that he has kept MJ's all secret in dark but if he or Rudra will hurt her daughter he won't spare anyone. MJ threatened him that he will surely choose the love of son over friendship. Aamir informed MJ that Rudra's last phone location is near Uttarakhand.

Maya gives a second chance to her life

Rudra came up and caught the rope surrounded on the dingy boat. Maya recalled Myra, Nandini and Rajiv's words when they hinted that Rudra's is hope for her. Rudra asked Maya to leave his hand or else they both will drown with the flow. Rudra took out the pearls and said Maya that he has succefully removed the black colour. Maya dropped her knife and took Rudra out of the river. She broke down and tried to get Rudra back into consciousness.

Preview: What will be next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya and Rudra will get married. In front of Shiva's idol, they will perform rituals. Maya and Rudra will also exchange promises.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

