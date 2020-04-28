Jennifer Winget Opens Up About Ending 'Beyhadh 2'; Says 'it Was A Logical Thing To Do'

The nationwide lockdown has affected the entertainment industry on a large scale. While many on-going shoots of serials and movies have been kept on halt, the channels have also axed a few serials, Being one of them, Sony TV's popular thriller-drama Beyhadh 2 has also been pulled down with an abrupt end. Recently, the lead actor Jennifer Winget aka Maya opened up and expressed her disappointment on the same while interacting with a news portal.

Jennifer Winget's reaction

In her interview with a news portal, Jennifer Winget said that Beyhadh is very close to her heart and it will always be. Further, she added that the decision of the makers to axe the show made her feel sad. But she is sure something better will come out of this, and there will be better days. She also added that she is sure that Beyhadh 2 fans will understand the circumstances.

However, the 34-year-old actor revealed that the makers were anyway planning to pull down Beyhadh 2 next month. But given the ongoing lockdown and the crisis situation, it made it difficult for the team to make it to the end. She was also quoted saying that in the current case, it was the logical thing to do because the makers need to consider the safety of the entire team, without which it was impossible to carry things forward.

For the unversed, a few days back, the channel and the makers of Beyhadh 2 confirmed that Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes, and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein will not continue the shoot post-lockdown. After the announcement, Beyhadh 2 fans urged the makers on the internet to conclude the show with a proper ending. The show started airing from December 2, 2019, onwards. It also topped the TRP charts for several weeks.

