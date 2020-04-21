'Beyhadh 2', 'Patiala Babes' & 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' To Go Off-air Post-lockdown

The nationwide lockdown has kept the shoot of many on-going serials, web-shows and films on halt for the safety of the citizens. But it seems like that the unprecedented situation has kept the fate of a few popular TV serials in jeopardy. Recently Sony channel in an interview with a news portal confirmed that they have decided to drop Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein amid the lockdown.

Sony channel's shows terminated?

Interestingly, the channel said that these three serials (Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein) are finite fiction shows and the nature and the pace of their narrative is time-bound. The channel further said that given all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the current situation, these shows could not shoot their logical ends. Talking about the show, the channel said that they have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives, had the shoots been functional. The channel also added that keeping the best interests of all in mind and in a joint agreement with the producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now.

The report also quoted the producer of Patiala Babes saying that no one knows when the team will be in a position to resume shooting. And, it is a mutual decision to pull it off-air. On the other side, Prateek Sharma, Beyhadh 2 producer, said that the team would totally agree and go ahead with the channel's decision in this matter. Patiala Babes actor Ashnoor Kaur also added that she is sad but believes that the decision has taken in the interest of everyone's safety.

