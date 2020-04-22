Fans Urge 'Beyhadh 2' Makers To Continue The Show, Urge 'let Maya Give Justice To Manvi'

Television actor Jennifer Winget's thriller-drama serial Beyhadh 2 has carved its way to the hearts of the audience. Many fans of Beyhadh 2 were felt heartbroken when the channel and the makers announced that the show has been axed due to the current unprecedented situations. The makers and the channel mutually decided to end the show. But it seems like the decision is not going well with the audience, who took to social media to save their favourite serial. The response from fans was prompt, and #DontAxeBeyhadh2 started trending on social media on Tuesday, asking the channel to reconsider its decision.

Check out the few heartfelt requests:

mayra as a couple really came out of nowhere with such unexpected chemistry, they made us feel all sort of emotions and we deserve to know how their end is written.#DontAxeBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/Ny4liG9BWB — ً (@kthsbiblee) April 21, 2020

This was where it ended!! A promise to take revenge from all who betrayed her..who took her close ones!! Let Maya Jaisingh complete her revenge!! Let Maya give Justice to Manvi!! Lets just complete the story..please @SonyTV #DontAxeBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/cEgOoW9yqN — JàýăťRÎ ŔőÝ 😉 (@JayatriRoy1) April 21, 2020

she doesn't act, she lives the character she plays. not only this scene, but literally all her scenes make you feel how real maya jaisingh is, how real her pain is and how much she has suffered. it's actually so damn tragic to see her go . she is everything. #DontAxeBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/1CGJRsC8Df — 𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑧. (@xfirestonesx) April 21, 2020

We want more Maya Jaisingh...

Jen talent not full used to beyhadh2..

We want injustice for Our show ..

We deserve our show proper ending.



#DontAxeBeyhadh2 @SonyTV — 🍁 Thazni🌿 (@tz_kreationz) April 21, 2020

Jennifer Winget acting in this particular scene still gives me a goosebumps.

Perfection, literally a perfection.

Her acting in this scene was on another level. Manvi deserve justice.@SonyTV let Beyhadh2 complete it's story #DontAxeBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/XFNIBcdU0O — 𝑴𝒊𝒉𝒊𝒌𝒂 (@mihikasingh31) April 21, 2020

Details of Beyhadh 2

Apart from Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh 2 also features Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead characters. The serial started airing from December 2, 2019. Beyhadh 2 topped the charts of online viewership. The story of the show revolves around Maya Jaisingh and her limitless hatred for a businessman Mrityujay Roy. The story takes a twist when Maya falls in love with the son of Mrityujay.

