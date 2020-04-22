Fans Urge 'Beyhadh 2' Makers To Continue The Show, Urge 'let Maya Give Justice To Manvi'

Recently, the makers of 'Beyhadh 2' announced that the show has been axed due to the lockdown. The announcement didn't go down well with fans and the audience.

Beyhadh 2

Television actor Jennifer Winget's thriller-drama serial Beyhadh 2 has carved its way to the hearts of the audience. Many fans of Beyhadh 2 were felt heartbroken when the channel and the makers announced that the show has been axed due to the current unprecedented situations. The makers and the channel mutually decided to end the show. But it seems like the decision is not going well with the audience, who took to social media to save their favourite serial. The response from fans was prompt, and #DontAxeBeyhadh2 started trending on social media on Tuesday, asking the channel to reconsider its decision.

Details of Beyhadh 2

Apart from Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh 2 also features Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead characters. The serial started airing from December 2, 2019. Beyhadh 2 topped the charts of online viewership. The story of the show revolves around Maya Jaisingh and her limitless hatred for a businessman Mrityujay Roy. The story takes a twist when Maya falls in love with the son of Mrityujay.

 

 

