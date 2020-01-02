Beyhadh 2 Lead Actor Shivin Narang Suffers Hairline Fracture On The Sets Of The Show

The thriller-drama Beyhadh 2 features popular actors Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chawdhary, Shivin Narang, and Rajat Verma. the show premiered from December 2, 2019, and is based on the theme of Maya's immense hatred towards Roy. The show airs on Sony TV and is one of the highest TRP garnering shows on the television with popular actor Jennifer Winget. The revenge drama is the talk of the television arena on a daily basis. Check out what happened on their recent episode where the lead actor suffered a hairline fracture after an injury in the Beyhadh 2 set.

Beyhadh 2 lead actor suffers a fracture injury

Two days back, the news surfaced like wildfire when the lead actor of the show Shivin Narang who plays Rudra Roy in the shoe Beyhadh 2. Shivin Narang was shooting for a scene where he was chasing his on-screen brother Rishi Roy. While sprinting Shivin lost balance and fell which resulted in an injury on his hand. Shivin Narang was then immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the injury was diagnosed to be a hairline fracture.

Shivin had to cancel his New Year party plans because of this injury plus he couldn't even join in for the shoot for the next couple of days. So it may be possible that you don't see him on screen for a few episodes. Rudra Roy is one of the loved characters from the show who was seen to have started developing feelings for Maya. This was not the first time that Shivin faced an injury while shooting for Beyhadh 2. A few days earlier only, Shivin had suffered another injury when he hurt his hand while saving his costar Jennifer from a big accident that could have hurt both the leads in a major way.

The earlier incident when Shivin suffered an injury on Beyhadh 2

While shooting for the starting few episodes, a minor accident occurred when Jennifer was using the lift at the construction site while wearing a harness around her. When the lift started moving up, it lost control and dropped from the height of the first floor. Jennifer was left dragged along with the lift as her harness was stuck in it. Shivin Narang then came to her rescue and saved her from falling and hurt his hand in the process.

