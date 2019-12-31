Beyhadh 2 Promo For December 31 Leaves Fans Curious. Will Rishi See Through Maya's Plans?

In the previous episode, Rudra started dreaming about Maya. Rudra felt jealous over how Maya's representative was Rajeev. Rishi was seen in business formals and was seen requesting MJ to help in tying a tie. Maya pretended to be happy seeing the change in Rishi. He announced that he is looking for a job. Rudra was happy to see the change in Rishi. The episode ended when Rudra said that he would never trust Rajeev and walked away.

In the upcoming episode

The promo shows that Rishi has come by to visit Rudra but meets Maya instead. Rishi is happy that Maya will support him in his job prospects. Maya says that she believes he will be the perfect candidate for the next interview. M J is not happy because Rishi is also moving away from him as Rudra did. Rishi is trying to go away from M J. Though M J offers a job for Rishi, he rejects the job offer too. M J requests one of his trustworthy friends to keep an eye on Rishi and to find out who he is dating. Though the task seems mysterious, his friend is compelled to keep an eye on him.

In the promo of the Beyhadh 2 December 30 episode, Rudra is seen standing next to the printing machine. There Maya walks close to him. Then she suddenly slips down and falls on him. He holds her in his arms while he supports her. Ananya enters at the same moment and sees both of them. Though it was a sudden fall, Ananya seems to think that they were in a very romantic position. Maya seems more shocked when she sees Rishi coming along with Ananya, although she tries to hide behind Rudra and behaves as if nothing happened. Rishi is surprised to see Maya in Rudra’s office. He happens to see Maya when he requests Rudra for a job and hugs him. The episode revolves around the incident and gives a chance to Rishi to think about Maya’s fake love.

This incident makes Rishi think about Maya’s intentions and her play. Her purpose or aim is clear as she was seen in Rudra’s office. Will Rishi understand the truth behind Maya’s wish? Will he discuss the matter with Rudra or will he approach M J for his job prospects? These questions will be answered in today’s episode.

