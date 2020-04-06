Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang's Building Sealed After Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19

The past few days have been very tough with the Coronavirus pandemic forcing countries to go into lockdown. The number of infected patients and the death toll due to the deadly COVID-19 virus is shooting up with every passing day. In Mumbai, many areas have been sealed where COVID-19 positive patients have been found. Recently, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang’s residential complex was also sealed as one resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang lives in Malad West in Mumbai. The residential complex was sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. The patient has a recent foreign travel history. Shivin Narang’s residential complex consists of six highrises.

Shivin Narang lives with his parents in one of the buildings in the complex. Talking about the current situation there, the Beyhadh 2 actor recently spoke about the current situation there to a news outlet. He said that the buildings were sealed on Thursday last week and residents have no choice to but to adhere to the guidelines.

Talking about the guidelines, he said that residents have been told not to step out of their houses to buy essentials. He said that they can place the orders online or ask for home delivery from the stores. About the essentials, he said that they are being dropped at the main gate and the residents have to pick them up from there.

He said that such extreme measures are necessary in times of crisis. He also added that he is worried about the senior citizens in the complex. He also said getting essentials is a tough task for them as it is a huge complex and the senior citizens have to walk almost half a kilometre to reach till the entrance for picking up the supplies. He further mentioned that despite this, the residents are following all the rules as everyone has to cooperate to stop the spread of the virus.

