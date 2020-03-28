The Debate
'Beyhadh 2' Written Update for March 27: Maya Hugs Nandini's Dead Body And Cries

Television News

'Beyhadh 2' airs at 10.30 PM from Monday-Friday. Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang & Ashish Chowdhry play the leads. Read the written update for March 27.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
beyhadh 2 written update

Beyhadh 2 is a romantic drama thriller television series which airs on Sony TV. The show is the second season of Beyhadh which started in December last year. The show features Jennifer Winget,  Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang in the pivotal roles. This time Maya is on a mission to destroy her biggest enemy MJ Roy. 

Also Read: 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 26: Maya Regains Her Memory; Nandini Sacrifices Her Life

Also Read: Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 25: Maya Asks Vikram To Prove His Love

Beyhadh 2 Written update for March 27

The episode starts with Maya looking at Nandini’s dead body lying on the floor. She recalls Nandini asking her why Rudra did not come to save her and Maya. She cries and walks towards Nandini's body. Maya looks at the wounds on her wrist and she cries and hugs her body. Maya recalls her moments with her mother. Maya remembers Nandini asking her to escape from the danger.

Just then Maya hears Vikram’s footsteps and she decides to leave from there. Vikram comes in the hall and sees only Nandini’s dead body there. He hears the sound of water coming from Maya’s washroom and he thought that she was in there taking a shower.

At night, Maya pours the wine into the glasses. The doorbell rings. Vikram goes to open the door and sees that it is MJ. Maya sees him through the window and she gets flashes of MJ threatening her, chopping her hair and Rudra defending her. She also recalls Rishi’s video and when MJ was threatening her to show the video to Rudra who would hate him. She also remembers Rudra and MJ shooting each other.

Vikram asks MJ to go inside and he shook hands with him praising him. Vikram also says that he is a big fan of him. MJ says that there was someone in this house before. Vikram takes Maya’s name and with this, the episode ends.

Also Read: 'Beyhadh 2' Preview March 24: Maya To Escape From Vikram's Trap & Reunite With Her Mother

Also Read: 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 23: Maya Finds Rajiv's Body

 

 

First Published:
