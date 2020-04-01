'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 31: Vikram Falls In Maya's Trap; MJ Lies To Rudra

In Tuesday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra asks for an explanation from MJ for visiting Maya's home, to which, MJ lies. Meanwhile, Maya gears up to trap Vikram again. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 31, 2020.

Maya reveals her past to Vikram

The episode starts with Maya, who is sitting near a pram. Vikram comes and joins her there. Maya reveals her past to Vikram while crying. With a series of flashbacks, Maya explains Vikram how MJ spoiled her life and killed her unborn child. She also shares how Antara, Yogi, Sudhir and Aamir betrayed her in the past. Maya tells Vikram that she will not become a mother until she fulfills her revenge. Vikram comforts her and says that he will kill every one who has hurt Maya.

MJ lies to Rudra

On the other side, Rudra learns that MJ went to Maya's home. Rudra asks for an explanation. MJ makes up a story and lies that he just went to satiate his curiosity. Rudra believes him after MJ swore upon him. Meanwhile, Maya talks her heart out to Vikram and Vikram keeps trying to comfort her. Vikram promises Maya that he will take her revenge so that they can start a new life. Maya asks Vikram if he will kill all the sinners who have hurt his princess while showing MJ, Yogi, Sudhir and Antara's photos. After agreeing to kill everyone Vikram says he will kill Rudra too. Furious Maya holds his collar and says that only she will kill Rudra, as he has hurt her the most.

Vikram again falls for the trap

After Vikram leaves, Maya reveals that she is only using Vikram to take her revenge. And Vikram has to die as he killed Rajiv and Nandini. And top of all, he thought of killing the love of Maya's life, she adds. She says that Rudra has the right to hate her but no one can harm him.

