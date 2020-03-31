'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 30: Maya Fails To Kill Vikram; MJ Is Furious

In Monday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya tries to kill Vikram but in vain. On the other side, MJ reaches Vikram's house in order to search for Maya. Later, Vikram reveals that he is aware that Maya has regained her memory. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 30, 2020.

Vikram tricks MJ

The episode starts with MJ questioning Vikram about the owner of the house, Maya. Vikram tricks MJ and pretends that he has a family. After believing Vikram's made-up story MJ leaves but he tells Aamir that Maya is hiding while looking at the note on which Maya wrote help. On the other side, Vikram and Maya sit to have dinner and Maya offers him dessert. Maya's plan fails to kill Vikram as he knew that there is poison in the dessert. Vikram reveals that he knows she has regained her memory but there is no one who loves her anymore except him. Maya starts crying and remembers the moments with Rudra.

Rudra hates Maya

Vikram shows a video to Maya in which Rudra was saying that if Maya has died it's fine or else he will find and kill her. Maya recalls the time when Antara accused her of Rishi's murder and Rudra defended her. She later recalls how MJ warned her that Rudra will start hating her once he will learn that she killed her brother.

Maya knows MJ's trap

Meanwhile, to trap Maya, MJ burns a paper near the fire alarm. As soon as Vikram hears it he asks Maya to leave but she says that it's MJ's trap. Vikram hesitates but believes Maya and leaves. Offering a helping hand to his neighbour, he lifts their kid and comes out of the building. He sees MJ from a distance and recalls Maya's words. On the other side, MJ is furious as he had thought that Maya will come out on her own and he will catch her.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will see Maya bonding with Vikram. She will ask him to help her out to kill all the sinners who spoiled his princess' life while pointing at MJ's photo. Maya will get furious when Vikram will say that Rudra will also die.

