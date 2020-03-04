Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh 2' To Go Off-air? Channel Finally Reveals The Truth

Jennifer Winget's first Beyhadh series was one of the most popular shows on Indian television while it was on the air. However, the second season of the show, Beyhadh 2, has failed to create the same magic. Despite the fact that the show received wide critical acclaim and was frequently marketed on social media, Beyhadh 2's TRP has been lacklustre and has not met the channel's expectations. Due to these reasons, many fans are now speculating that Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 will go off the air and will be streamed on a digital platform instead. However, these rumours have now been quashed by the channel, Sony TV.

Sony TV's quashes all rumours

Recently, rumours were doing the rounds that claimed that Jennnifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 would go off-air in March of 2020. Furthermore, fans speculated that the show would shift from Sony TV to their digital platform, SonyLIV. One portal also stated that Jennifer Winget would quit Beyhadh 2 if the show shifted to digital.

However, Sony TV has finally issued an official statement to quash these rumours. The statement was given to a news organization and stated that the rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off-air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV were uncorroborated and held no truth. The statement also claimed that Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, was a finite story and would meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel.

Jennifer Winget reprised her role as Maya for the second season of Beyhadh. However, this time the story is different and is a revenge drama instead of a phycological thriller. The current season has already aired 65 episodes. Alongside Jennifer Winget, the show also stars Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary in lead roles.

