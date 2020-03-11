Beyhadh 2 New Timing: When Will Jennifer Winget And Shivin Narang's Show Air?

Beyhadh 2, a popular television serial, is grabbing the headlines for many reasons and rumours from the past few weeks. The lead acto Jennifer Winget and the channel cleared the air about the speculations and reports making rounds on the table. Recently, Beyhadh 2 became the topic of talk again as the makers have now changed the air-time of the serial. In the latest promo, which features Ashish Chowdhry, MJ announces and shares the details of new timings.

Beyhadh 2 new time

Beyhadh 2 is slated to air at 10.30 PM from March 16, 2020. In the promo video, Ashish Chowdhry's character MJ says that Maya's time will change as he is all set to change the game upside down. He also says that Maya has to face the consequence of the revenge game. In the last few seconds, he announces Beyhadh 2's new timings. The caption of the post shared on the official social media handle of the channel read, 'Waqt aur baazi- dono hi pal bhar mein badal se sakte hai. Dekhiye Maya ke badle ka khel ab ek naye samay par- #Beyhadh2, 16 March se, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje.'

Beyhadh 2 cast and story

Apart from Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang is also playing the lead character in the serial. The thriller-drama revolves around Maya, who is seeking revenge from a successful businessman Mrityunjay Roy. MJ and Maya were involved in a love affair but MJ cheated on her and also killed Maya's unborn child. After 10 years, Maya has come back with a plan to destroy MJ and his reputation, but things turn upside down when she falls in love with his son Rudra and gets married to him.

