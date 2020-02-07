Beyhadh 2: Chapter One Is All About Trust And Betrayal In The Maya Vs MJ Revenge Saga

In Beyhadh 2's latest episode, Maya started narrating the story of her hate for Roy family. She explained how MJ won her trust and she fell for him gradually. Maya also mentioned that in the path of revenge she has become a mirror-reflection of MJ including his accent and mannerism. Read all the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 6, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 6, 2020:

Chapter one of the revenge saga starts

The episode started with Maya writing the first chapter of her revenge story. Maya revealed that she joined the MJ group of companies as Manvi Singh 10 years back. Through a series of the incident, MJ won Manvi's trust. Later, he also tried to make an emotional fool of her and faked his suicide. When Manvi rescued him, a drunk MJ made a story that his wife Antara is cheating on him.

Trust is the first step of betrayal

The next day, MJ kept a bouquet on her desk with a latter. MJ wrote a thank you and apologised for his behaviour. The two later became friends and started spending time with each other. MJ surprised Manvi with the first copy of her book, Manvi hugged him and said that their relationship is not acceptable since he is a married man. MJ showed her his divorce papers and proposed her with a ring. An innocent Manvi accepted his proposal.

Has Manvi turned into Maya or MJ 2.0?

Maya also highlighted how she used the same pattern to kill Rishi. She won his trust and Rishi's blind trust took him to his end. Many of the rude comments for Rudra she used were adopted from MJ. The episode ended with MJ entering the room and snatching the papers from Maya and the two glare at each other.

Preview: What to expect next?

Maya and MJ will have a bitter conversation. MJ will threaten Maya. Meanwhile, Rishi will again start calling him Mr Roy.

