'Beyhadh 2': Maya And Rudra Tie Knot; Maya Asks Rudra For A Promise

In today's episode, Maya changed her mind and confronted Rudra. After that, the duo performs marriage rituals and ties knot. Maya asks a promise from Rudra as a marriage gift. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on February 4, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 4, 2020:

Maya is stuck between the dark past and bright future

With the help of local people, Maya took Rudra to a hospital. Maya recalled Rudra's words and kept praying for him. Maya met the unconscious Rudra and a song started in the background. Maya reminisces all the close moments she shared with Rudra. But later she remembers her dark past. Maya signed the papers and asked a doctor to call and inform the relatives of Rudra. She left after saying that she does not know him.

Maya goes to a temple for a solitary moment. She started complaining that why Rudra did not meet her earlier. While breaking down, she remembered that she fell for Rudra but that cannot stop her. Maya decided that she won't let Rudra burn in the fire of her hatred. Maya vows that she will end MJ and everyone including her.

Rudra fills the colour of his love in Maya's life

The next morning, Maya was about to leave when Rudra stopped her. He took her in front of Shiva idol. Maya denied her love for Rudra but he kept saying that she loves him. Rudra said that he listened to Maya confessing her love when he was unconscious. He cupped Maya's face. Rudra said that he has learnt that Maya has taught him the meaning of love. He also promises that he will keep loving her forever. Rudra puts a red dupatta on Maya's head.

Maya asks for a marriage gift

Rudra insisted Maya to take a step for a new life. He asked her to decide to move on. Maya added fire in the havan and agreed to marry Rudra. The duo moved closer and gave a nod to each other. They started the marriage rituals and exchanged promises to each other with each round around the havan. Maya told Rudra that she is expecting only one thing. She asked Rudra to promise her whenever she will ask for it, without a question or hesitation he will give it to her. Rudra agreed and the two hugged each other. Maya proclaims that she will destroy MJ with the power of Rudra's love.

Preview: What to expect next?

Rudra will inform Roy's that he married Maya in Rishikesh. Maya will enter the home and shock everyone. Maya asks Rudra to seek the blessings of MJ for their married life.

