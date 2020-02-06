Beyhadh 2: The Battle Between Karma And Dhama Starts; Maya's Past As Manvi Revealed

In the latest episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra and Maya entered the Roy mansion. Maya and MJ face each other but did not reveal their past connection in front of Rudra. Rudra and Maya took a step into their new life. Maya will start narrating the first chapter of the revenge saga. Read all the highlights and written update of February 5, 2020's episode.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 5, 2020:

MJ and Maya come face to face

The episode started at the Roy mansion, where Ananya and the Roy family was about to see the sketch of Maya when Rudra came at the door. Rudra informed the Roy family that he married Maya in Rishikesh. He asked Maya to enter their home. Everyone was shocked on seeing Maya's face. Antara fell unconscious and everyone took her to the room except Maya and MJ. MJ threatened Maya that he will expose her in front of Rudra, to which Maya replied that he must go on if he is ready to face the consequences.

Maya steps into a new life with old hatred and insecurities

As soon as Rudra came, Maya moves MJ's hand from her throat to head. She tricked Rudra by saying that MJ is giving her blessings. Maya urged Rudra to take MJ's blessings as a newly married couple. MJ left to see Antara after brushing his hand on Rudra's head. Rudra performed the home welcoming rituals for the bride Maya. The duo shared an intense eye-lock in the room but seeing Maya uncomfortable Rudra said that he will wait for her to get comfortable so they can take their married life forward.

Maya explains the story from the beginning

Maya started writing the last chapter and she mentioned that before the end chapter everyone should know how it all started. In the past sequence, it was shown that Maya joined MJ's company as a junior writer 10 years ago. While she was quite interested and excited to meet MJ, he was rude to her. Also, Maya's name was Manvi Singh back in the days.

What to expect next?

Maya will disclose other truths while writing her last chapter. She mentions that MJ had his eye on her. Later, MJ will come and threaten Maya again.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

