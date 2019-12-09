Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 9: Maya Is Testing Roy Brothers' Intentions

Beyhadh 2 started airing from December 2, 2019. It is Maya's tale of revenge. Jennifer Winget is portraying the role of Maya. From the start, till now Maya has successfully trapped the Roy brothers in her game. Meanwhile, Mrityunjay is eagerly waiting to get any information about this person who is trying to harm his sons. Here is what happened in Maya's life on the December 9 episode:

Beyhadh 2 Written Update: December 9

The episode started with Rudra, who irritated with his fish selling video. Maya entered the frame and chanted another shloka from Bhagavad Gita, which explains the consequence of the decision taken in anger. Maya informed Rudra to meet him the next morning in Vasai. Desperate, Rishi decided to visit Maya's home.

Rudra reached the location, which is an under-construction building. Maya challenged him to reach on the top before her. Overconfident Rudra accepted the challenge, and after the countdown started rushing and noticed that Maya is taking the lift. Maya explained to him that the challenge was about to reach first and not how to. Meanwhile, Aamir reached the under-construction site by setting a tracker under his car. But a suspicious man misled him.

On the other side, Maya was about to fall with the lift but Rudra managed to save her. Maya revealed that it was a test to see if he still has the quality of state-level athlete. Angry Rudra grabbed Maya and asked her why is she doing that. After a flashback, Maya warned Rudra to not touch her again without her permission.

On the other side, Rishi reached and rang the bell at Maya's place. With the smoke of a cigarette, she triggered the falls alarm. As soon as the alarm rang everyone rushed so do Rishi. Maya starts walking upstairs and her mother asked her to run down. Maya informed her mother and the episode ended with Maya writing that how to test a person by putting them in a hard situation.

