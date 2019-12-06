Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 6: Maya Defines Intelligence

Beyhadh 2 started airing from December 2, 2019. It is Maya's tale of revenge. Jennifer Winget has essayed the role of Maya. Here is what happened in Maya's life on the December 6 episode.

Beyhadh 2 written update for December 6

The episode started with Rudra catching Rishi ordering a bracelet. During the light conversation, Rishi unintentionally mentioned about Ananya and her love for Rudra. In reply, Rudra said that they both are just friends. When Rishi asked him if he is in love with someone else, a few glimpses of flashbacks are seen. In the flashbacks, Rudra was sharing a romantic moment with a mysterious woman.

The next morning Ananya visit Roy home to find Rudra as he was not answering her calls. She had breakfast with the Roy family. Meanwhile, Rishi tried to contact Maya. The frame shifted to a fish market, featuring Maya and Rudra. Maya challenged him to sell the fishes. Helpless Rudra accepted the challenge and started entertaining the crowd. He successfully sold all the fishes. On the other hand a suspicious cameraman shooted everything in the fish market.

MJ dropped Ananya and asked her about their plans for the company and the author they are signing. Ananya refused to reveal anything as it might hurt Rudra. She promised MJ that she will take care of Rudra and never let him walk a wrong path. By the evening frame again shifted to Roy mansion, where Rishi checked his order and lied to MJ that it is for her college friend. To avoid further conversation he rushed to his room. MJ doesn't believe to him as he stopped talking to the girl whose name he mentioned.

A news channel reported that Rudra is selling fishes. Right after that Rudra entered the frame and sounded irritated as everyone was making the fish selling video a big deal. MJ indirectly tried to talk to Rudra and in reply, Rudra warned him to not put his nose in matters related to Rudra. The episode ended with Maya chanting a shloka from Bhagvad Gita which meant that intelligent is not the one who works for an outcome, it is the one who understand that it is all about karma.

