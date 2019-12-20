Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 19: Who Will Lose For Maya's Victory?

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya trapped Rishi and manipulated him to propose her. Rishi seemed a little afraid as Maya spoke about marriage and the future. Meanwhile, MJ threatened Antara and asked her to get Rudra to the annual party of his company. Read the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on December 19, 2019:

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 18: Maya Controls Rishi's Actions

Beyhadh 2 written update: December 19, 2019

The episode opened at Maya's home. She had an argument with her mother while leaving for the office. Maya asked her to not get into a personal relationship with Rudra. Maya's mother got shocked when she found out that Maya has kept a full-time bodyguard to look after her mom in her absence. Meanwhile, Rudra told her mother that he won't come to the annual party, as the party has given him some bad memories of the past. After Rudra left the frame, Rishi and Antara spoke about the same issue. Rishi rushed to his room as he was getting a call from Maya.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 17: Rishi Is Desperate And Rudra Is Impressed

Maya asked Rishi that why he hadn't he called her since the morning. He lied to Maya but she caught him. Maya asked Rishi to inform his dad about their relationship. Rishi was shocked but pretended to agree with her. The frame shifted to the Roy Mansion, where after a conversation with Divya, Anatra left the frame saying that the annual party tuned out to be a trouble for everyone. On the other side, Aamir was informed about Rudra's investor. MJ called someone and invited the special guest. Meanwhile, Maya, on-call, confirmed that she will be at the party.

READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update For December 16: Rishi Is Angry While Maya Is Tensed

In the office, Ananya invited Maya to be her plus one for the annual party as Rudra rejected her request. Rudra seemed shocked and surprised when Maya accepted the invitation. After talking for a while, Rudra and Ananya had an argument. Rudra was finally convinced to come to the party as he assumed that MJ is trying to control his company. The episode ended with Maya reciting an incident from Mahabharata in front of Krishan's idol. She mentioned that someone has to sacrifice the loss for her first victory.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 12: Maya Panics With MJ's Presence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.