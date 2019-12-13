Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 12: Maya Panics With MJ's Presence

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Mrityunjay reached Rudra's office to meet his new investors. Meanwhile, the moment he entered the office, Maya felt his presence and got a panic attack. MJ's presence scared Maya. Here is what happened next in Maya's life in the latest episode.

The episode started with MJ walking towards Rudra's cabin, where Maya is sitting. Panicked Maya went behind the couch to hide. Rudra stopped MJ the moment he was about to open the door of the cabin. Rudra had a rude conversation with MJ and warned him not to interfere in his professional and personal life. Ananya rushed behind MJ after he left the office.

Rudra entered the cabin and started looking for Maya. After a while, he saw the scared and crying Maya under the table. He calmed her down, who, and after coming to her senses, moved out of the office. Rudra and Ananya followed her to check if she is alright. Ananya tried to befriend Maya and invited her for lunch. But after seeing Maya's state Rudra told Maya that he will drop her.

Meanwhile, Antara requested MJ to stay away from Rudra as he did not like the interference. Daadi also taunted MJ to not keep an eye on his kids 24*7. However, MJ lashed out at her and left the frame.

The frame shifts back to Maya and Rudra in the car. Rudra read a message on Maya's phone and informed her that some chemist had invited her to meet. Maya told Rudra to leave her at the corner but he continued driving. The episode ended with Rishi heading towards Maya's car.

