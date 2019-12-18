Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 18: Maya Controls Rishi's Actions

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya was asking Rudra to let go of his past and move on in life. Meanwhile, Rishi threatens Maya in a short-video that if she doesn't meet him, he will commit suicide. On the other side, Antara was seemed bothered with MJ's words when he indirectly said that his son and mother are the only people he cares about. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on December 18, 2019.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 18

The episode opened featuring Maya, who is sitting on a bench and waiting for Rishi. Rishi lashed out at Maya for her ignorant behaviour. He found that Maya has slit her wrist. The frame shifted to Rudra and Ananya, where they had a funny moment while watching TV. The frame shifted back to Rishi, where he bandaged Maya's wound. Maya pretended to confess the love feeling for Rishi. Meanwhile, MJ threatened Antara to get Rudra in the party or else he will leave her and make sure she won't be able to take her medicines.

On the other side, Maya found out that Rishi didn't slit his wrist and get upset. Rishi apologised and requested her to trust him. Maya asked him to prove his love after rejecting the bracelet he bought for Maya. Rishi went back to his car and started making a ring out of the chocolate wrapper. Maya intentionally dropped her phone. As soon as Rishi bent down to pick her phone, she pretended as if Rishi proposed her. Rishi just nodded his head and agreed with her.

In the next frame, Rishi went to Rudra and Ananya to take advice for his love-life as Maya asked him to get married after 10-15 days. Rudra strongly opposed while Ananya was cross answering all his doubts about love in general. Irritated, Rishi asked them to sort their problem first. The episode ended with Maya reciting a verse that meant in the war of evil, innocents life should be sacrificed.

