Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 17: Rishi Is Desperate And Rudra Is Impressed

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra had a friendly conversation with Maya's mother. Meanwhile, Maya is seen hiding from Anatra. Read all the highlights and written update from today's episode.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update: December 17

The episode continued from the previous episode's last scene where Rudra panics when he got stuck in a lift with Maya. As the episode started, Rudra seemed restless while Maya started talking about hope, life, death and moving on from past. Rudra recalls his past, where he caught her love interest red-hand having a romantic moment with some other man. Somehow he managed to get out of the lift and ran outside. It was raining outside, and Maya took him under an umbrella and asked him to move on to set himself free and left the screen. Meanwhile, Rishi's love seemed to turn into an obsession for Maya.

READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update For December 16: Rishi Is Angry While Maya Is Tensed

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 12: Maya Panics With MJ's Presence

On the other side, MJ and Daadi patched up and Anatar looked bothered when MJ compared her with water in her drink and he also mentioned that he usually prefers to take his drink on rocks. The frame later shifted to Rudra and Ananya. Rudra started praising Maya and mentioned that he is impressed with Maya's persona. Maya's mother tried to contact Rudra but Maya threw her phone away.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 10: What Is Maya's Final Challenge?

Rudra called back Maya's mother but Maya destroyed the phone as it started ringing. Maya went to her other and tried to make things up with her. Maya' mom countered answer and asked her to move on in life, rather than sticking to the past. Meanwhile, Maya received a video message from Rishi and he threatened her to meet him. Maya was watching the video on loop while seating on a bench in the next scene. The episode ended, when Rishi shouted at Maya mentioning that he is a son of Mrityunjay Roy.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 9: Maya Is Testing Roy Brothers' Intentions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.