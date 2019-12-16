'Beyhadh 2' Written Update For December 16: Rishi Is Angry While Maya Is Tensed

In the previous week, Rudra successfully completed the three challenges of Maya and signed her as the writer. Maya is also an investor in Rudra's company. Meanwhile, MJ tried to meet Maya but failed. Rishi desperately trying to meet Maya. Read all the highlights of Beyhadh 2 and updates of from the episode telecasted on December 16:

'Beyhadh 2' written update for December 16

The episode started with Rishi moving towards Maya's car, while she got a call. After the call, she asked Rudra to take her to the hospital as her mother is unwell. Rudra started the engine, and on the other side, Rishi got angry as Maya left the place without even saying a hi to him.

In the next frame, Divya is checking up Maya's mother as her doctor is busy in an emergency. After Divya left the room Maya entered and looked after her mother. Maya went out and Rudra talked for a while with Maya's mother. Meanwhile, Antara and Daadi visited the hospital as Daadi was not feeling well. Anatara caught a glimpse of Maya and followed suspecting it to be her. Maya distracted Anatara and managed to save her self from getting caught.

Maya had a few flashbacks in which Antara was seen consoling young Maya. Rudra requested Maya's mother to tell him about Maya's pain. But before she could say anything Maya came in the room wrap up the stuff of her mother to leave the hospital. Maya's mother manipulates her and asked her to apologise Rudra for the rude behaviour. Maya's mom is thinking that Rudra is her boss and they continued pretending to be boss and employee relationship.

After apologising Rudra, Maya left the hospital. In the car, she realised that she forgot her Gita book upstairs. She went back and Rudra while returning the book said that she was very rude as he companied her mother when she was not around and she didn't even greet his mother in the hospital. Maya and Rudra took a lift. The lift got stuck and it is evident that Rudra is claustrophobic.

