Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 20: Maya Enters Her Battlefield

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya was seen all set to step in Roy mansion. On the other side to save her from his dad, Rudra also decided to join the party. Anatra is seen disturbing from past few episodes. Maya ended the episode by saying that for her first victory, someone from Roy mansion has to sacrifice. Read highlights and written updates of the episode telecasted on December 20, 2019.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 19: Who Will Lose For Maya's Victory?

Beyhadh 2 written update: December 20, 2019

The episode opened with Rudra, Ananya and Rishi standing at the door. Rudra and Ananya were waiting for Maya, whereas Rishi was giving company to them. On the other side, Divya asked Antara to behave and not make a scene in front of everyone. Meanwhile, MJ is looking at restless Rudra waiting for his investor.

While Maya was walking on the entrance carpet the screen divided into two parts, where the young Maya was also entering the Roy mansion. In the next scene, Aamir informed MJ that the investor has arrived at the party. MJ started walking towards Maya but before he could see Maya lights went off.

A man in the crowd take the spotlight to a table having masks and announced it as the theme of the party. After lights are on, he is introduced as the investors in Rudra's company. Rajiv, the investor, is also a former competitor of MJ. Meanwhile, Rudra cracked the code and got to know that Maya is behind the theme of the party.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 18: Maya Controls Rishi's Actions

Maya and Rudra were having a conversation. Maya explained Rudra that one cannot run away from their past. On the other side, Rishi and Ananya started walking towards Rudra after searching him for a while. Maya noticed them coming and pulled Rudra in a corner with her to hide from them. To explain her action she said Rudra that she needed help to fix the hook of her dress. The episode ended with Maya and MJ when they accidentally bumped in each other's way. MJ picked Maya's clutch and she looked afraid to face MJ.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 17: Rishi Is Desperate And Rudra Is Impressed

READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update For December 16: Rishi Is Angry While Maya Is Tensed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.