Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 23: Maya Sets Her First Target

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya successfully entered the annual party of MJ's company at the Roy mansion. Whereas, a new character Rajiv Chandra is introduced as MJ's old rival. Antara is seemed bothered by MJ's behaviour. Maya and MJ bump into each other. Read the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on December 23, 2019:

Beyhadh 2 written update: December 23, 2019

The episode started with frightened Maya afraid of facing MJ. As soon as Amir called MJ, Maya snatched her bag from MJ's hand and escaped the place. Whereas, Rishi and Ananya asked Rudra about the girl he was talking to. After distracting Rishi, Rudra told Anaya that she was Maya. On the other side, Divya tried to cheer up Antara and promised her that after the party she will give her pills. Maya recalled her words and Antara is her target.

In the next scene, she walked to the bar where Antara is already drunk. She left the frame after keeping a bottle of Anatar's medicine. Antara noticed it and took a few pills from it. Meanwhile, MJ introduced Rajiv as the investor of Rudra's company and also as his old friend. Anatra took over the mike from MJ and started lashing out in front of the guest about their relationship.

Rudra tried to control the situation. He was about to take her along with out of the party. To maintain his reputation in front of the guests and media, MJ revealed that Antara is a drug addict and alcoholic. After the revelation, Antara left the party and Divya followed her. The episode ended when she lashed out on Divya and slammed the door on her face.

