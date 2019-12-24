Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 24: Maya Moves Towards The 'Chakravyuh'

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ revealed in front of the guests and media that Antara is a drug addict and alcoholic. Rudra was seemed angry on MJ for making such allegations. Antara locks herself in a washroom. Read the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on December 24, 2019:

Beyhadh 2 written update: December 24, 2019

The episode started with Antara, who was puking in the washroom and Maya entered from behind. Due to blurred vision, she thought it was Divya. While talking to Antara, Maya turned on the tap of the bathtub and Antara started moving towards Maya. Maya hit her feet on Antara's leg and she fell into the tub. Maya called Rudra and informed that Antara is unconscious after she fell in the washroom. Meanwhile, Ananya called and informed MJ and the Roy brothers about the incident.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 23: Maya Sets Her First Target

Maya left the place and aw everyone running to check on Antara. Roy family's pet dog Sultan comes and started licking Maya. Maya self-claimed that she has successfully cleared the first step to breaking the Chakravyuh. Later it is revealed that Rajiv and Maya are old friends and Rajiv helped throughout her plans. Meanwhile, Divya took MJ's side and exposed that Antara is actually a drug addict and all the allegations are true.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 20: Maya Enters Her Battlefield

MJ consoled Antara and left the room. Rishi expressed his disagreement with Rudra's opinion. Rudra asked everyone to leave the room as he wanted to talk to his mother. Rudra requested Antara to be herself and do not forget her identity. Meanwhile, the episode ended with Maya highlighting that only MJ, Antara or Rudra can change the game.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 19: Who Will Lose For Maya's Victory?

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 18: Maya Controls Rishi's Actions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.