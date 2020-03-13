'Beyhadh 2' Written Update For March 13: Maya And MJ Point Guns At Each Other

In Friday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya wipes her face from colours. Just then a gunshot is heard. Maya is replaying what Antara had said, as she is seen pleading Maya not to hurt his son. Maya says that she doesn’t forgive women like her but since because of her she met Rudra, she is willing to forgive her. Take a look at the highlights and written update of the March 13 episode.

ALSO READ| Beyhadh 2 PROMO: MJ And Maya Angrily Point Guns At Each Other

Beyhadh 2 March 13 episode

MJ mentions that this is the first Holi that they are celebrating after Rishi’s death but Rudra says that Antara is not in any condition to play Holi. Maya comes between the conversation and tells that another Mrs Roy is here and she will take all the responsibilities. She wishes MJ and then leaves.

On the day of Holi, Rudra meets Anu while on his way. She tries to put colour on Rudra but he refuses. While Maya comes and tells them that if Rishi was present here, he would have wanted his mother to celebrate. So Maya puts colour on Antara. Maya steps ahead to put a tika on MJ but he stops her. Meanwhile, Rudra advises MJ to support Antara as she had been supporting him all her life.

ALSO READ| Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 12: Antara's Pays For Her Sins; Maya & Rudra Are Back

Rudra then goes to Maya and tells that he loves her and is grateful that she is there for him. Maya responds by saying that she is always there with him and no one can separate them. MJ then goes to Rishi’s room to reminisce the time the dad and son duo spent during the Holi. He remembers that Rishi used to document everything in-camera. He finds his camera and opens only to find that Rishi has documented her love confession on camera. Meanwhile, Maya goes to Rudra’s room to wash off the Holi colours from her face. She hears Rishi’s voice from outside and she goes out running, only to find that is video is playing.

MJ watches the whole video of Rishi and realises that Maya had killed Rishi. Listening to this, Maya tells MJ to not tell about all this to Rudra. But MJ claims that he will tell reveal it to Rudra and his hatred will be her punishment for killing Rishi. MJ then storms out of the room. Maya then takes her gun with herself and follows MJ. MJ tells her that he has already given Rudra the camcorder and he will find out himself. Both MJ and Maya point guns at each other with Maya saying that she had waited for this moment for 10 years.

ALSO READ| Beyhadh 2 Cast: 'Manmohini' Actor Ankit Siwach To Make An Entry As The 'new Villain'

ALSO READ| 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 11: Maya's Words Manipulate Antara To Stand Against MJ

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.